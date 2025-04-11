Ondo PDP rejects resignation of Publicity Secretary

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State on Friday rejected the resignation of its Publicity Secretary,Kennedy Peretei.

The state leadership of the party, led by Dr. Bakitta Bello, the Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee, visited the Publicity Secretary in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Peretei on Wednesday tendered his resignation letter to the party in his ward in Arogbo Ward 1 in Êse Odo Local Government Area of the state, citing selfish leadership as a cause of his resignation.

Bello told Peretei that the recent happenings in the party in the state were not sufficient enough to make him resign his membership and therefore prevailed on him to reconsider his resignation.

He said: “Yes, you have the right to feel offended, if you need to.

“But you must also understand as an experienced politician that a combination of factors are always responsible for any particular action or resolution of a political party.

“You are a true party man and that is the reason we have come to make you change your mind.

“You have to rescind your decision to quit the party because we are not accepting your resignation letter.”

Earlier on, the State Publicity Secretary had told the committee members why he took such a decision to quit the party.

Peretei said he felt betrayed and disappointed by the attitude of some persons whom he held in high esteem.

