A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Eyitayo Jegede, has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State.

This followed the successful completion of the party’s primaries, the results of which was announced by the Chairman of the election and Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, late on Wednesday.

Jegede polled 888 votes to defeat among others the Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, who scored 657 votes.

Dr. Eddy Olafeso polled 175 votes in the primaries, with Hon. Banji Okunomo scoring 90 votes; Dr. Bode Ayorinde, 95; Senator Boluwaji Kunlire, 33; Chief Olusola Ebiseni, 29; and Chief Godday Erewa, 14.

Ugwuanyi, at the primaries which also had the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, in attendance, declared Jegede winner.

Jegede will now battle the candidate of the All Progressives Congress and incumbent, Rotimi Akeredolu, in the main election.