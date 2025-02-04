Ondo nurses suspend four-day-old indefinite strike

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Ondo State Council has suspended its four-day-old indefinite strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that nurses and midwives in the state government-owned hospitals and health centres began an indefinite strike on January 31.

Lucky Aremu, Public Relations Officer of the association, made the strike suspension known in a statement on Monday in Akure.

Aremu said: “The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), hereby, announces the suspension of the indefinite industrial action embarked upon by nurses across all state public health institutions.

“This decision follows a series of negotiations with the Ondo State Government, which culminated in assurances and commitments to address our demands.

“These demands includes proper remuneration, welfare, conversion issues and improved working conditions.

“In light of these developments, and in the spirit of goodwill, we have decided to give the government the benefit of the doubt to fulfil its promises.”

Also Read:

Aremu appreciated the unwavering support, resilience and solidarity demonstrated by association’s members.

He added that their dedication had been instrumental in amplifying the association’s collective voice.

He extended gratitude to members of the public for their understanding, patience and involvement while the strike lasted.

He asked all nurses and midwives in the government owned health facilities to resume at their official posts on Tuesday.

Aremu added: “While we suspend the strike, we remain vigilant and committed to ensuring that the government honours its commitments.

“We will not hesitate to take necessary actions should there be any breach of the trust.”

Post Views: 7