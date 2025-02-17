Ondo: Mother, two children burnt to death in night inferno

A middle-aged woman and her two children have lost their lives in a fire incident which occurred on Sunday night in Ondo State.

The fire incident happened at Rainbow Street, Onipakala Junction, off Adeyemi Road, Ondo, in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

A family source, speaking under anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday, that the victims were burnt beyond recognition in the inferno which lasted for hours.

The source said that the mother was a petty trader, while the two children were identified as Bukola, aged 16 and Ife aged 11.

He also said that the fire destroyed the entire building where they were trapped.

According to him, the efforts by neighbours to save their lives proved abortive as the state Fire Service in the town failed to mobilise.

“When the fire was raging, we called the fire service, only to be informed that there’s no water and chemicals.

“In fact, immediately, the officer switched off his cell phone,” the source said.

CSP Funmilayo Odunlami, Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, confirmed the incident to NAN on Monday through text messages.

“Yes, their remains have been deposited at the morgue by the police,” Odunlami said.

Also, the Chief Fire Officer in Ondo State, Bimbola Araroba, told NAN that he could not confirm the incident, saying only the officer in the area could confirm it.

