Ondo monarch seeks FG’s intervention against illegal mining

The Oloja of Imoru Community in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Charles Basorun, has called on the Federal and State Governments to urgently intervene in the activities of illegal miners in his community.

The monarch, who made the call on Wednesday while speaking with journalists in Akure, said that the state was endowed with mineral resources, including crude oil, bitumen, and gold.

He, however, said illegal mining activities in the state have continued to increase, and communities with mineral deposits face daily challenges.

Oba Basorun also alleged that the illegal mining was being aided by security agents who, according to him, were shielding the illegal miners.

He noted that the presence of security agencies in the community had left residents in a constant state of panic, urging the Federal Government and the Ondo state government to intervene before the community and other towns around were turned into battlefields.

More so, the traditional ruler said he had written to the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, calling for an investigation into the licence presented by one of the alleged illegal mining firms in the community, describing it as fake.

According to him, the licence presented by the company, which was allegedly granted on 15 November 2024 and set to expire on 14 November 2027, was fraudulent.

He said, “During my thorough research and investigation, I discovered the licence was fraudulent. That was why the community and I wrote to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, requesting a proper investigation into the said licence.”

He alleged that the company has been aided by a security agency to carry out illegal mining in the community.

The monarch also alleged that the security agency has deployed his personnel to monitor the company’s operations.

He called on stakeholders at both the federal and state levels to intervene

He warned that deploying security personnel to the site could lead to confrontations, potentially resulting in casualties

“We recently gathered information that a security chief is planning to deploy more personnel to the illegal site in the coming days. This could lead to confrontations and potential casualties,” Oba Basorun warned.

Post Views: 21