Ondo monarch inaugurates youth empowerment foundation, charges members on service delivery 

Oba Victor Kiladejo, the Osemawe and paramount ruler of Ondo Kingdom, Ondo State, has officially inaugurated Osemawe Youth Empowerment Foundation (OYEF).

During the programme, Kiladejo also inaugurated the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the OYEF at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State, during a royal fellowship with members of Osemawe Palace Forum (OPF).

The statement was made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

The traditional ruler charged the newly inaugurated BOT members of the foundation to try all their best to put the average Ondo youth on an enviable global pedestal.

The following illustrious Ondo indigenes were selected as members of the BOT: Richard Ayodele Akintunde, SAN, Chairman; Otunba Felix Oseyemi Oladunjoye, FCA, member; and Barrister Olanubi Oyebusola Enitan, member.

Others are Prof. Augustina Nireti Duyilemi, member; Dr. Nelson Osungbemiro, member; Chief Wole Benson, member; Otunba Seyi Roberts, member and Dr. Similade Kiladejo as member.

The monarch also advised on the need to set up four sub-committees to support the BOT in carrying out their terms of reference in a more detailed approach built on development consensus within Ondo Kingdom.

These include Finance and Investment, Plans and Logistics, Motivational/Counseling, Education and Skills Development sub-committees.

Kiladejo used the occasion to appreciate Dr Dere Awosika, Chairman of Access Bank PLC, for her commitment and anticipated support to the Osemawe Youth Empowerment Foundation.

The glamorous evening witnessed the presentation of awards by His Imperial Majesty to members of Osemawe Palace Forum (OPF) and those who contributed towards the renovation and remodelling of the Osemawe Palace.

Members of the OPF led by their Chairman, Elder Abimbola Oladapo, treated guests to a nice evening while the OPF Chairman equally used the opportunity to avail guests of the efforts taken so far by the OPF to uplift Ondo Kingdom.

The evening also witnessed presentation on “Potential of Agribusiness in Ondo Kingdom” by Dickson Orisamuyiwa.

Dr Femi Akinkuebi, CEO of Ore Industrial Park, made a presentation on the upcoming Ondo Development & Economic Summit which is expected to culminate into the establishment of Ondo City Industrial Park and Eki Digital Hub.

Comrade Kenneth Adegeye, the Coordinator, Ondo Ekimogun Youths Congress (OEYC), the umbrella body of all youths fora in the kingdom, in his speech expressed his appreciation to Kabiyesi Abaiye, for his unrelenting efforts in ensuring that youths in Ondo Kingdom are gainfully engaged in different capacities so as to develop them for the greater good of the society.

Prominent Ondo sons and daughters present at the occasion emphasised the need to support OEYC at all times to enable them achieve their set objectives.