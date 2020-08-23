The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has commended the people of the State for shunning what he described as “the charade called local government election purportedly held on Saturday”.

The Deputy Governor said this in a statement by his spokesman, Babajide Okeowo.

Ajayi said he was appalled by the high level of violence and brigandage that characterised an election that was conducted by the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission to usher in elected officials at the third tier of government.

Okeowo said the reports available to the Deputy Governor showed that many people were injured in some local government areas while government functionaries in conjunction with security agencies were seeing carting away ballot papers.

The Deputy Governor commended the people of the state who saw through the facade called local government election and stayed away from it.

The statement said: “From the charade held on Saturday, it is clear that the All Progressives Congress led government in Ondo State has lost the goodwill that brought it to office four years ago.

“It is also clear to all and sundry that the charade put up by the outgoing governor of Ondo State in the name of Local Government election which is a ploy to escape the people’s wrath for his poor governance in the state has failed.”

Agboola asked the people of Ondo State to get their Permanent Voters Cards ready in order to vote “out this nepotic and underperforming government of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu”.

The Deputy Governor expressed confidence that the October 10 governorship election will be devoid of violence and reflect the electoral wish of the people of Ondo State.