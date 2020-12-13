There is a lingering parliamentary crisis right now in Ondo State. The State House of Assembly, which was in receipt of and indeed theatre of the fallout of the last gubernatorial debacle in the state, is yet to unwrap itself from this crisis. Four lawmakers: Favour Tomomowo, Tomide Akinribido, Wale William-Adewinle, and Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, had taken the parliament to court for what they considered its impunity in suspending them from office. They contended and the world agreed with them, that they were being vilified for siding with the embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, a political enemy of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu. They thus refused to sign an impeachment notice for his ouster. Affronted by their suspension, the four lawmakers had taken the parliament to a state High Court sitting in Akure, which ruled that this decision was null and void. Rather than heed the ruling of the court, the House had behaved as law unto itself, refusing to reinstate the lawmakers.

What is going on in the Ondo State legislature is impunity of the highest grade. All men of goodwill must persuade the lawmakers not to continue to disgrace the sacred and hallowed chambers and the course of democracy and revert to the route of sanity.

Political considerations and affiliations should never have any bearing on legislation and legislative exercises. Governor Akeredolu should also wade into this drift so as to safeguard his name as a foremost officer of the temple of justice. It is repugnant to hear that legislators in a state administered by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria are bringing good governance and democracy to ridicule with such magisterial impunity.

When death came as a tripod

In the last few weeks, three persons I was acquainted with died in subsequence. They are a man I call the doyen of Nigerian journalism, Gbolabo Ogunsanwo; former Sketch newspaper journalist and ex-Shooting Stars Football Club Chairman, Gbolagade Busari; and AIC founder, Ibadan-born Chief Harry Akande. They each deserve heartfelt tributes from me.

Ogunsanwo, I met only once about 20 years ago but that encounter and the words he spoke are still fresh in my memory. A national newspaper columnist based in Lagos had taken me on a visit to Marina in Lagos to the home of a big shot, who was his boss. He promptly “deposited” me inside the big man’s living room. There sat Ogunsanwo regally. When the columnist introduced us, the veteran journalist decorated me with beatific comments that still haven’t evaporated in my mind. I told him of the piece of his that I still remembered with admiration, entitled The Babangida in all of us. He was happy I loved the piece. Then he went into panegyrics for the writer. Whenever he read commentaries like ours, he said, he was gratified that someday when he translated mortality for immortality, there would be a “back” to bequeath. Now, the great weaver of words has become one who shares dinner with gnomes.

Busari, better known as Buso, was my colleague, with whom I served in the Oyo State government, from 2011 and 2015. Personable and adorable, Buso died the second day he arrived from the United States of America. The lesson I picked from his life was his devotion to his children and the course of humanity.

Chief Akande I knew, both in his Ibadan and Lagos homes. Always finicky about his appearance but not a fop and cutting the picture of one who loved life, our relationship was further cemented when we found out we were both beholden to his cousin, now also late, called Uncle Charles Ariyibi. Chief Akande and I last spoke a few years ago when he sent some people to me to intervene in a matter.

I am crestfallen at the departure of these icons and can only pray that the souls of Baba Ogunsanwo, Buso and Chief Akande receive acceptance in the hands of their Creator.