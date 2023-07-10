Ondo House of Assembly grants Gov. Akeredolu’s extension of leave request   

828 828

The Ondo State House of Assembly has approved an extension of the medical leave recently granted to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The new extension, according to the State’s House of Assembly Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, was based on the doctor’s advice on the need for Akeredolu to take adequate rest after recuperating.

Also Read:

Oladiji disclosed that Akeredolu forwarded the letter of extension request on medical leave, in line with section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He added in the letter that his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa should continue to act as Governor until a written declaration to the contrary is made.

The Speaker, who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the Governor, expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duty.

Recall that Governor Akeredolu began medical treatment. He promised then that he would resume duties July 7.