The Peoples Democratic Party has extended the sale of its nomination forms for the Ondo State governorship election.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said the deadline for the sales of the form had been extended by two days, from June 22 to June 24.

He said: “By this, the party extends the last day for the sale of nomination forms from the earlier announced date of Monday, June 22, to a new date of Wednesday, June 24.

“All other time frames related to the nomination processes for the Ondo state governorship election remain as earlier announced.

“All leaders, governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders and members of our great party in Ondo state should be guided accordingly.”