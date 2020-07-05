The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has constituted a screening appeal panel for the Ondo State 2020 gubernatorial primaries.

The party said this in a statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, Colonel Austin Akobundu (retd), on Sunday in Abuja.

Akobundu said the panel would be chaired by Senator Gyang Dung.

Akobundu said the nomination of the party members to serve on the screening appeal panel was approved by the party’s NWC.

Members of the panel include Dayo Ogungbenro, Chief Austin Umahi, Chief Dan Orbih, Chief G.T. Kataps, Theophilus Shan, Senator Ibrahim Kazaure and Senator Kola Balogun.

Others are: Dr. Bolanle Ogundiran, Hon. Rimamde Shawulu, Hajiya Hassana Dikko, Christine Akpan and Uzoma Abonta as Secretary.

“The Panel is mandated to consider appeals arising from the screening of all aspirants for the upcoming 2020 Governorship Election in Ondo State,” Akobundu said.