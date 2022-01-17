Ondo Government warns school principals against illegal fees

The Ondo State Government has warned principals of all public secondary schools in the state to desist from collecting illegal fees from students.

Olufemi Agagu, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, gave the warning in a statement on Monday.

Agagu said: “It has come to the knowledge of the State Government that some secondary school principals have allegedly devised ingenious means of extorting parents and guardians under extraneous covers, for the payment of unauthorised fees.

“This is in-spite of the State Government’s decision to pay WAEC Fees for students in the State’s Public Schools.

“It must be reiterated for the benefit of all that the total approved collectibles for public secondary schools is N4,450 for returning students and N5,800 for new students.”

According to him, final year students will pay addition of N2,800 as administrative and practicals charges.

Agagu said that any other payment demanded from parents and guardians were illegal and unauthorised.

He said: “This development is a clear act of sabotage that is highly reprehensible.

“All such reported cases shall be thoroughly investigated and culprits appropriately sanctioned.

“Government, therefore, enjoins all stakeholders to be vigilant and report any of such confirmed extortion to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.”