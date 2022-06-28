Ondo government to ban street hawking, curb child abuse

The Ondo State Government is set to prohibit hawking by school-age children so as to curb child abuse in the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu disclosed this Tuesday in Akure, the Ondo State capital at the inauguration of the 18 newly appointed local government education secretaries.

Recall that Akeredolu had on June 22 appointed the education secretaries to promote educational administration at the grassroots for optimum performance.

Represented by Victor Olabimtan, Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Akeredolu said that the state government would no longer tolerate street hawking and selling by children of school-age.

The governor said that a bill would be sent to the State House of Assembly to that effect.

He urged the newly inaugurated education secretaries to ensure mass enrolment of qualified children to basic schools in their respective local government areas.

According to him, the new education secretaries must approach their job with a positive mindset and resolve to achieve basic education for all children.

Akeredolu asked them to ensure regular monitoring of public primary and junior secondary schools.

Earlier, Chief Dele Akinnagbe, Permanent Secretary, SUBEB, said that the education secretaries should count themselves lucky to be appointed by the governor.

Akinnagbe, therefore, asked the secretaries to work as a team with the SUBEB Chairman, whom he described as a man with versed knowledge.