Ondo: Gov. Aiyedatiwa disburse N1b gratuity to LG retirees

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has announced that his administration would review the template for the payment of gratuity to retirees towards speedy payment of the backlog owed by the government.

This, according to him, is in continuation of the efforts of his administration in promoting the welfare of the state retirees.

The governor stated this during the flag-off ceremony of the second batch of bulk payments of N1billion outstanding gratuities to local government retirees, in Akure.

He recalled previous payments made under his administration, noting the substantial relief provided to many retirees, adding that such regular payments will continue.

“Today is another landmark in our avowed commitment to the welfare of our people, including workers in Service and at retirement in the Sunshine State.

“In November 2023, the First Batch of this innovative bulk payment of outstanding gratuity of our former Local Government Staff and primary school teachers was carried out.

“In January 2024, another flag-off of payment of one billion and two hundred million naira (N1.2b) was also performed for the year 2014 pensioners of the State Civil Service,” he stated.

According to Aiyedatiwa, the current batch focuses predominantly on LG retirees from the year 2012 and aims to settle remaining arrears from previous years, reiterating his administration’s dedication to the consistent and fair payment of pensions and gratuities.

He also addressed concerns about the fairness of the payment process, assuring that the system in place prioritises equity, fairness, and transparency.

The governor urged those who were not included in this batch to remain hopeful as the administration continues its efforts to maximize the happiness and welfare of the greatest number of people.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, thanked the Governor for his prompt action, acknowledging that retirees have been facing hardship for many years.

According to Takuro, the governor had tasked him with saving funds specifically to pay pensioners and highlighted the gratitude retirees have expressed towards the governor for his compassion and dedication to their welfare.

On his part, the Head of Service, Mr. Bayo Philips, described the day’s event as stemming from a Godly mind, emphasizing that the governor’s actions reflect a divine approach.

He pointed out the challenging nature of addressing gratuity issues, noting that many other state governors neglect retirees because they find it difficult to meet the huge demand.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Mr. Johnson Osunyemi, appreciated the governor, noting that the payment is a significant relief for the retirees, as it had been long awaited.

He assured the Governor of the retirees support in the forthcoming election.

One of the beneficiaries, a retired teacher, Joshua Adeoye, commended the governor for his compassion and interest in the welfare of pensioners in the State.

