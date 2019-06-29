Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the appointment of Oluwadare Aragbaiye as the state’s Head of Service.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports he replaces Toyin Akinkuotu.

A statement in Akure on Friday by Olusegun Ajiboye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said the approval of the appointment was in line with the provisions of the Nigerian constitution.

According to the statement, the appointment is in recognition of Aragbaiye’s reliability and efficiency.

It said: “While congratulating the new Head of Service, Governor Akeredolu is convinced that he will provide the right leadership for the state public service to complement the efforts of the administration to reposition the public service.

“Prior to his appointment as Head of Service, Oluwadare Aragbaiye was the Permanent Secretary, Government House and Protocol.

“Aragbaiye joined the state public service in 1985 as an Administrative Officer, Grade Level 08 in the Ministry of Finance.

“He was Permanent Secretary in the Ministries of General Administration and Transport.

“A shrewd administrator, Oluwadare Aragbaiye has traversed several MDAs in his career in the state public service.”