Ondo FA inaugurates committee for bet9ja league

Ondo State Football Association (FA) board has inaugurated the organizing committee for the State Football League.

The development is contained in a statement issued by Head of Communications Desk for the League, Segun Giwa, and made available to newsmen in Akure, the capital city Wednesday.

According to the statement, the decision was reached at the board’s meeting held in Akure presided over by its Chairman, Otunba Dele Ajayi.

The statement said the inauguration was part of the commitment to engender development of the round leather game in the state, especially at the grassroots.

It added that the committee was saddled with the responsibility of organizing a comprehensive football competition, among young people across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

The board urged members of the committee to commence work immediately to bring the league to reality.

The committee members are; Yomi Seriki as Chairman; Charles Ogunyomodi (Vice Chairman); Sunday Aladenika (Chief Operating Officer); while Babatunde Igbasan and Coach Akin Olowokere will serve as members.

Also, Tomide Akintoye from the office of the football association will serve as Administrative Assistant, while the Media Officer of the Ondo State Football Association, Segun Giwa will head the league communications desk.

The board said one member each were selected from the three senatorial districts to supervise the league organizing body and report to the executive board periodically.

The selected members are; Apostles Patani Samuel (South); Aborowa Gabriel (North); and Dr Babatunde Akinbinu (Central).

According to the statement, the committee will soon announce modalities for the league, which has Bet9ja, as its headline sponsor.