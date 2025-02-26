Ondo FA Election: Committee disqualifies 11 

The Electoral Committee of the Ondo State Football Association has disqualified 11 individuals for various reasons.

The committee Chairman, Olusola Oke, disclosed the development in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital.

Oke explained that the committee unanimously agreed to disqualify candidates who failed to meet the electoral guidelines.

The committee members include Vice Chairman Adekunle Ayodeji, member Bisi Ayodele, and Secretary Oluwafemi Adeleye.

Oke noted that the committee examined the credentials and forms of 64 candidates who had applied for various positions.

“After a thorough screening process, 11 individuals were disqualified for reasons such as failing to present certificates or absence from football activities,” he said.

He listed some disqualified candidates, including Tokunbo Akinyelure, who applied for Chairman in Idanre Local Government, but failed to provide a certificate.

Another disqualified individual, Abiodun Mohammed, sought the chairman’s position in Akoko North East, but had not participated in football activities for three years.

Victor Adeyemi, who applied for Vice Chairman in Ose Local Government, was disqualified for not providing a residential address or participating in football activities.

Oke also listed other disqualified candidates: Salahudeen Adeyemi, Akinfolarin Orimisan, and Ogunoye Olalekan Ajibolade, saying they did not show up for screening.

According to him, a candidate for Vice Chairman in Akoko North East, was also disqualified for the same reason.

Oke said Folorunsho Stephen John, contesting for Vice Chairman in Akure North, was disqualified for failing to show involvement in football activities.

Dele Olorundare from Ondo West and Akinmoladun Bamidele from Idanre, both applying for the Secretary position, were also disqualified.

Awosika Olajide, who applied for Vice Chairman in Ondo West, was disqualified for submitting incomplete information and failing to verify its accuracy.

Oke reaffirmed that the committee is committed to upholding the electoral guidelines and the association’s statutes.

