Ondo establishes Amotekun Rangers to curb forest crime

The Ondo State Government has established Amotekun Rangers as part of efforts aimed at curbing the incessant killings and kidnapping of farmers at the border communities and forests in the state.

The Commander of Ondo State Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, made this known while parading nine suspected criminals on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital.

According to him, the training of Amotekun Forest Rangers known as “Amot Rangers” had commenced, as directed by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and they would be deployed to strategic locations.

Adeleye therefore assured residents of the state that the new unit would focus on addressing the current security threats posed by influx of criminals, especially in the forests.

“The law mandates the Amotekun Corps to oversee and enforce peaceful relationships between the farmers and headers, and inhabitants of the forests.

”In view of Mr Governor’s directive, we are immediately establishing six major control points for a special unit of the Amotekun Corps that is coded ‘Amot Rangers’.

“The ‘Amot Rangers’ will leave and stay in the forests to control the excesses of these miscreants causing trouble in Ondo State.

“These six control points cut across the troubled borders around Edo, Kogi, Kwara, and Ekiti states,” Adeleye said.

The commander disclosed that two of the nine paraded suspects were arrested for attempting to kill private security guards during a robbery operation, while the others were nabbed for snatching commercial motorcycles.

