The Young Progressive Party has condemned the violence between suspected supporters of the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party in Oba Akoko.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Akure by the candidate of YYP, Dotun Ojon.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, had accused the APC supporters of attacking his convoy on Wednesday in Oba Akoko in Akoko Southwest area of the state.

Ojon said the party condemned the act in its entirety and called on the police authority in the state to quickly investigate and curb its recurrence.

“Our party, the Young Progressives Party watched with dismay the way supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress disrupted the peace in our state on Wednesday – and we are saddened.

“The YPP and its candidate in Ondo State have warned Nigerians against the evil of these two parties and we are sure that giving any of them the opportunity to rule in Ondo State after February of next year will mean no good for the state,’’ he said.

According to him, to serve Nigeria, should not be by force.

“We have seen obvious desperation in the style of these parties, and we are sincerely concerned about their motive.

“Once again we plead with Nigerians to adopt the peaceful manner in which the YPP is going about its campaigns and support the party in the coming elections in both Ondo and Edo states,” the YPP governorship candidate said.