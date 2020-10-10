Dr Emeka Ononamadu, Resident Electoral Officer, who is supervising Owo, Ose and Akoko South West of Ondo State, has commended voters in the state for their peaceful conduct in the governorship election.

Speaking with newsmen at Ijebu II Unit 006 Ward 5, Onoamadu said,”We commend the splendid conduct of the electorate as well as security agencies.”

Ononamadu said that the turn-out of voters was also impressive, describing it as a background for a successful election.

“We have not recorded any negative reports so far. All other things are going on so well. We hope that it continues into the final moments,” he said.

The REC also described the early rain as “a shower of blessing which means that things are going to work well for Nigerians”.

Also speaking, Deji Adeyanju, an election observer, commended the peaceful and orderly conduct of the electorate.

“The conduct of the electorate had been wonderful and peaceful, expressed the hope that if this tempo is maintained, then we can say there won’t be much problem at the end of the day”.

Adeyanju also commended the peaceful and early deployment of personnel by INEC, security agencies, and other critical stakeholders.

“Electorate are eager to vote and they are in line, despite the rain. Please let us maintain this same tempo for the day because everything has been orderly and peaceful so far,” he said.