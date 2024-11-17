Ondo election: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Aiyedatiwa on landslide victory

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the party’s candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his victory in Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message he personally signed and issued in Akure on Sunday, shortly after Aiyedatiwa was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, commended the people of Ondo State for their unflinching support and continued belief in the ruling party, APC.

He said the work of the campaign council was made a lot easier by the good job the late immediate past Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had done, which has been built on by his successor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for the people of Ondo State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also expressed his appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for providing the right leadership and charting the right direction to follow for Nigeria’s social-economic transformation.

He said: “I want to thank the good people of Ondo State for their unflinching support and continued belief in our great party, the All Progressives Congress, APC! This belief and support for our party have been demonstrated a number of times, including the past Governorship elections, the Local Government elections and the Presidential election that ushered in the Renewed Hope team of our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As progressives, you have stood by us through difficult times, and now, the good times are here because you came out in numbers yesterday, defying the hot scorching sun, and waited on the queues for hours to cast your ballot for our candidate, your Governor, Mr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, and his deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami.

“As always, you roundly rejected those other political parties that represent nothing but retrogression, and you voted for progress. For this, we say thank you.”

Speaking on the collective responsibility and contributions of APC members to the party’s victory, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the results of the governorship election showed that all members of the Campaign Council and other subcommittees worked assiduously to achieve success.

He said: “As the Chairman of the National Campaign Council of our great party, APC, for the Ondo Governorship election, it is humbling for me to see that the task given to us by our party, under the able leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, to ensure that we came out victorious was executed to the letter, and the results have shown that all members of the Campaign Council and other subcommittees worked assiduously to achieve success.

“But I must state at this juncture that our work was made a lot easier by the good job that His Excellency, the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had done, which has been built on by his successor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for the people of Ondo State. As the saying goes, you can’t build something on nothing! We only came here to build layers on the structure provided by Governor Aiyedatiwa and his team.

“It should be noted, however, that the winning streak of the APC in past months at various elections is a manifestation of the great strides that our leader, the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is making in his Renewed Hope Agenda of reshaping our economy and putting the country’s socio-political system in the right direction. Our people can see this, and the massive support will further boost the party’s energy to continue her economic recovery efforts.

“As the South West Zonal Coordinator, I want to assure you that the All Progressives Congress will not break the party’s winning streak in the South West of Nigeria. After all, our zone is the home of the progressive elements in Nigeria’s political landscape. We will win more states to our fold in due course.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for living up to their commitments.

He said: “I would like to thank our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for providing us with the right leadership and charting the right direction for us to follow as we work towards the country’s social-economic transformation. To the National Working Committee, NWC, of our party, led by the Chairman, His Excellency Abdullahi Ganduje, my colleague Governors, the various committee leaders and members, volunteers, and election support staff, we say thank you.

“This appreciation will not end without the mention of the local campaign committee led by the Lucky man himself, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ondo APC chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, party leaders, and all those that played one role or another in ensuring that we came home with the trophy in yesterday’s election. We say thank you all.

“In conclusion, we must appreciate and thank the security services for the good job they did. Yesterday’s election is an example of Nigeria’s Can-Do spirit! The peaceful nature of the poll should now be a pattern in future elections in Nigeria. We must also commend the election umpires, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for living up to their commitments. And to the gentlemen of the press, you have done well.”

