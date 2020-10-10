A light rain momentarily stopped voting in some parts of Akure, including Isikan, where Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, was waiting to vote.

Jegede and his wife, Eno had arrived at Sacred Heart Primary School, ward 2 unit 10, Isikan, around 9:00 am and joined other voters in the queue.

Punch reports that the rain, which started about 20 minutes after his arrival, however, halted the voting process, as voters in the queue including Jegede, his wife, and others waiting to cast their votes had to stay in front of a classroom for the rain to stop.

Also, heavy rain was recorded around 7:50 am in Owo town, the home town of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

At Unit 6 Ward 5 Isokun, Ijebu Owo where Akeredolu is expected to vote, INEC officials arrived before 08:am.

However, the heavy rain in the town prevented some voters from coming out to exercise their franchise but the rain subsided and voting resumed at 8:30 am.

There are security checkpoints on the major roads in Owo as the town is witnessing a downpour presently.