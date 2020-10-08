The Police Service Commission says it has deployed a team to monitor the conduct of police personnel deployed for Saturday governorship election in Ondo.

Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the team would cover the three Senatorial districts of the state and operate in line with the commission’s guidelines for policemen on election duties.

Ani said the commission would also set up a Situation Room in Abuja to coordinate the activities of its monitors in the state.

“Dedicated telephone lines have been provided for the public who are interested in the election to send complaints of Police misconduct or exemplary behaviour.

“The numbers are Ondo Central, 08060946930, Ondo North, 08084385726 and Ondo South, 08065265651.

“The public can also reach the Situation Room in Abuja on 08090976725, 08050517678 or 07034072677,” he said.

Ani said the commission would also participate in the Civil Society Situation Room and the Security Control Room in Akure.

He called on Police officers on electoral duty in the state to observe all protocols, rules and regulations guiding their operations adding that the commission would not hesitate to sanction erring officers.