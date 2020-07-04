The All Progressives Congress has generated N258.7 million from the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms to aspirants ahead of the July 20 governorship primaries in Ondo State.

The party placed a N22.5 million fee on each of the governorship aspirants, while female aspirants and the physically challenged were asked to pay 50 per cent of the fee.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Olajumoke Anifowoshe was the only female aspirant out the 12 who purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for the Ondo State primaries.

The remaining aspirants included Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Joseph Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjimi, Olayide Adelami, Kekemeke Duerimini and Olusola Oke.

Others were Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Awodeyi Akinsheyinwa, Olubukola Adetula, Dr. Abraham Michael and Dr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

The APC had on May 20 released the timetable for the Edo and Ondo States governorship primaries.

Emma Ibediro, former APC National Organising Secretary, who released the timetable, said the party placed N22.5 million fee on governorship aspirants for Edo and Ondo States.

He said the money included N2.5 million for expression of interest form and N20 million for the nomination form.

Ibediro said: “The sale of forms to Ondo State governorship aspirants will hold from June 11 to July 1, 2020, while submission of forms ends on July 2, 2020.

“Screening of Ondo State aspirants will hold on Wednesday July 8, 2020 while screening appeal (Ondo) holds on Friday July 10, 2020.”

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission had in February fixed September 19 for the governorship election in Edo State, while that of Ondo State was fixed for October 10.