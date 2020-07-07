The Caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress has assured aspirants that the July 20 Ondo State governorship primaries will be fair, credible and transparent.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and Chairman of the Committee said this on Tuesday at the inauguration of the Screening and Appeal Committees for Ondo State governorship poll at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the aspirants included incumbent Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Joseph Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjimi, Olayide Adelami, Kekemeke Duerimini and Olusola Oke.

Others were Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Awodeyi Akinsheyinwa, Olubukola Adetula, Dr. Abraham Michael, Dr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan and Olajumake Anifowoshe.

Buni, represented by Secretary of the Committee, Senator Akpan Udoedehe, urged members of the committees to provide platform for those who might not be satisfied with the screening to appeal the outcome of the exercise.

He said: “In this context, we can assure you that the aspirants, who have indicated interest to fly the flag of our party in the Ondo governorship election, will be subjected to fair, credible and transparent standards in the selection process.

“You have been found to be persons worthy of trust, which is why you have been saddled with the onerous task of screening the aspirants.

“You are expected to provide a platform for those who are not satisfied with the screening to appeal the outcome.

“Kindly note that your actions in this regard could either make or mar the party’s image.

“So, I urge you to proceed in the strength of your mandate and do your best, bearing in mind that the reward for satisfactory performance is promotion.”

Buni called on the party members to uphold the principles of fairness and justice, which he described as fundamental pillars of the APC.

He said: “In the last few months, our party has been bedeviled by crisis, in several states, including Ondo, where the former Deputy Governor and the former Secretary to the State Government defected to other parties to seek platforms to contest the governorship election.

“We should all realise that personal ambition could often lead people to act unreasonably and in a manner skewed towards personal rather than collective interest, as in this case.

“As a party, we should, however, not be swayed from our avowed course because our party was founded on the principles of fairness and natural justice.

“We should ensure that we uphold these fundamental pillars.”

Responding, the Chairman of the screening committee, Alhaji Tijjani Tumsa, pledged that the committee would discharge its duties in line with election guidelines, party constitution and Nigerian Constitution.

Other members of the committee are Solomon Johnny, Abayomi Oyalowo, Princess Gloria Akumbomdu, Eugine Udo, Usman Dalhatu, Fati Bala, Prof. Okay Onyejekwe and Prof. Shehu Adamaraji as Secretary.