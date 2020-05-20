The All Progressives Congress has announced that governorship aspirants in Edo and Ondo States will pay N22.5 million for the party’s Expression of Interest Form.

The ruling party in both states also fixed June 22 and July 20 for the primaries in Edo and Ondo States respectively.

This was made known in a Notice by its National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro.

According to Ibediro, the cost of the Nomination form and Expression of Interest Form comes to N22.5 million cumulatively.

He said: “While there is no separate charge for running mates, female and physically challenged aspirants were however given a 50 per cent rebate.”