Ondo doctors reject FG’s plan to review allowances

The Ondo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has rejected the Federal Government’s plan to review allowances for medical and dental officers in the federal public service.

The association made its position known in a communiqué issued after an emergency meeting held in Akure, the state capital.

The statement, made available to newsmen on Thursday, was jointly signed by the state chairman, Dr Alonge Olumuyiwa, and secretary, Dr Olaopa Gideon.

The communiqué read, “The recent circular issued by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission concerning the review of allowances for medical and dental officers in the Federal Public Service has raised significant concerns within the healthcare community.

“This obnoxious circular is coming against the background of a perennial shortage of the human resource for health in the various facets and at all levels of healthcare in the face of the japa syndrome, with its attendant work overload experienced by doctors and other health workers who chose to stay behind to serve our people.

“Other problems include, but are not limited to, very poor remuneration of doctors, poor condition of service, and a backlog of owed arrears.

“In light of our careful examination of this development and its implications for the already challenged healthcare system in our nation, the Ondo State Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association wishes to express its very strong disapproval of this circular.”

The association expressed solidarity with the National Officers Committee of the NMA and backed its demands to the Federal Government, including the immediate withdrawal of the circular and a 300 percent salary increase for all medical and dental practitioners.

“We, therefore, urge that these important requests be addressed promptly. The universal applicability of salary adjustments and allowances for medical and dental practitioners across all state MDAs, the private sector, universities, and house officers.

“An immediate review of the consequential adjustments in line with the agreements made in the 2001, 2009, and 2014 Collective Bargaining Agreements.

“Correct the relativity agreement between CONMESS and CONHESS, ensuring compliance with the 2001 CBA, particularly regarding call duty allowances and payment of all accrued backlogs,” the statement added

The association appealed to senior medical professionals to speak out in defence of the profession, stressing that their voices would amplify the struggle.

The NMA also directed its members in the state to be on standby for further directives on potential industrial action.

