Ondo disburses N16m loan to widows of slain soldiers

The Ondo State government has disbursed N16 million revolving loans to 86 windows of fallen heroes in the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced this at the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Akure on Sunday.

Akeredolu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said the loans were disbursed through the state Micro Credit Revolving Interest-Free Loans scheme.

He said the gesture was to assist the widows of the fallen heroes so that they would less dependent on the society for survival.

He also announced the donation of N2.5 million to the Nigerian Legion through an emblem appeal fund, asides from other donations by individuals.

The governor added that members of the State Executive Council and the state civil servants had donated N1 million and N4 million respectively to the Nigerian Legion as part of appreciation for their service to the nation.

Akeredolu, who said the nation would forever be indebted to the men who had laid their lives for the country, said the gesture would spur those still living to ensure that their services would not be forgotten.

He said: “Today’s ceremony will only be meaningful, valuable and of great justice when it is backed up with our support, financially and materially to the Legionnaires and the well-being of the widows and dependants of these patriotic heroes.

“Today’s celebration, which is the final parade, laying of wreaths and empowerment of the widows of the departed heroes, is always symbolic in memory of our fallen heroes.

“All over the world, every society has a unique culture and ways through which they honour their heroes.

“The parade/laying of wreaths is, therefore, part of our own culture of honouring our heroes in Nigeria.

“Our efforts in this direction will continue under this scheme and other packages.

“This gesture will go a long way to energise the serving officers to continually give their best in the service to their fatherland.

“I want to encourage all of us to complement government’s efforts by donating generously towards the well-being of the Legionnaires and by employing the services of those who are still fit in productive duties.

“This is the least way of showing our gratitude to the fallen heroes.”

One of the beneficiaries, Victoria Adekunle, said: “This is my third time of benefiting from the loan.”

Adekunle commended the state government for always standing by them when the need arises.

Caroline Faposi, another beneficiary, who appreciated the state government for the loan, said she has been progressing since she has been receiving the loan.