The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress.

Ajayi also picked his membership card of the Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday.

The deputy governor resigned his membership at his Ward 2 in Apoi, Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state.

He is expected to officially defect to the PDP on Monday at the party’s secretariat in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the relationship between Ajayi and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had become frosty over the last couple of months.

His resignation from APC had put an end to the speculation trailing his planned defection.

Ajayi, in his letter of resignation, thanked the APC in the state for the opportunity to serve and wished the party well in its future endeavours.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Ajayi said: “I just tendered my resignation as a member of the APC to the chairman of this ward and also to the chairman of Ese-Odo APC.

“Both of them are here.

“We pray that by the grace of God, Apoi Ward 2 will witness more development and progress.”

NAN reports that the Ondo State governorship election will come up on October 10.