The Ondo State Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party for the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has picked a former Commissioner for Works in the Administration of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, Gboye Adegbenro, as his running mate.

The choice, which became known on Sunday, was confirmed by the State Chairman of the ZLP, Joseph Akinlaja, also on Sunday.

Even after office, Adegbenro has remained close to Mimiko.

Akinlaja said: “We have picked a running mate.

“His name is Gboye Adegbenro.

“He would be announced tomorrow (Monday).”

The expectations is that his name will be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission after his unveiling on Monday.