The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Alfred Ajayi, has approved the appointment of Allen Sowore as Media Adviser.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, comes a few hours after the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, sacked the aide of Ajayi, who quit the All Progressives Congress for the Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday.

A statement by Ajayi’s Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, said all the sacked aides of the Deputy Governor have also been reappointed as his personal aides.

The statement advised all the aides to return all government properties in their possession to the appropriate quarters within 24 hours.

It added: “We also wish to inform the people of Ondo State and the general public that the deputy governor would speak about all contending issues at the appropriate time.”