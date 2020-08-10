The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Ajayi, who earlier resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress in June and defected to the PDP, has submitted his resignation letter to his ward in Ondo State.

He left the main opposition party a few days after losing the PDP primary to Eyitayo Jegede.

The Deputy Governor will be joining Zenith Labour Party to contest for the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.

The Chairman of the PDP in Apoi Ward II of Ese-Odo Local Government Area, Festus Oboro, acknowledged the receipt of the resignation letter dates August 9, 2020.

It could be recalled that the Deputy Governor rejoined the PDP on June 21, 2020 in his home town, Kiribo, and contested as the governorship ticket of the party in the primary election held on July 22, 2020.