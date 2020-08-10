The Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has confirmed his defection to Zenith Labour Party.

Agboola resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party resigned his membership of the party on Sunday.

Speaking through his twitter handle, Agboola said: “Today 10th August 2020, I Resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party to join Zenith Labour party to further my Aspirations.

“I appreciate the National Leadership and members of the party for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period i rejoined the party.”