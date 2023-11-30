Ondo Deputy Gov presides over state exco meeting

Deputy Governor of Ondo State and the vice chairman of the State Executive Council, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa is currently presiding over the state exco meeting in Akure, the state capital.

The exco meeting is coming after months of political wrangling between the deputy governor and loyalists of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu summoned the warring factions to a peace meeting in Abuja last week.

It was agreed during the meeting that the deputy governor should continue to perform his duties as deputy governor.

With the exco meeting currently holding, it is an indication that the political impasse in the state may have come to an end.

Details of the agenda at the meeting are still unknown as of the time of filling out this report.

Newsmen were banned from the meeting, and it could not be ascertained if the outcome of the meeting would be made public.