Ondo cracks down on cocoa adulteration

The Ondo State Government on Wednesday destroyed adulterants of cocoa beans seized from a cocoa merchant at Lipakala Junction, Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

Chief Segun Odusanya, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, said that the truckload of adulterants were intercepted by a task force team during a routine patrol.

According to Odusanya, the unscrupulous individuals were mixing dried cocoa placenta with cocoa beans to increase weight, thereby sabotaging the economy.

The PS, who vowed to make the state inhospitable for such operators, emphasised that their actions damaged the cocoa trade and tarnished the state’s image internationally.

He, therefore, called on cocoa merchants to support the government’s efforts to curb adulteration.

“We are appealing to the public to provide information on those cocoa merchants who tamper with cocoa beans for us to take swift action.

“Meanwhile, the suspect is expected to pay a fine, while the seized adulterants and vehicle have been impounded as a deterrent

“The action is to reaffirm our commitment to discouraging adulteration in the cocoa produce business,” he said.

Also, Philip Akintorinwa, Assistant Director of Produce and Area Officer for Ondo West, explained that the truckload of adulterants included dried cocoa placenta.

Akintorinwa, who attributed the adulteration to high demand and price of cocoa in the international market, said the ministry was committed to eradicating such practices in the state through the task force team.

“If the adulterant mixed with cocoa beans was not detected, the adulterated produce would have gained more weight and would attract a high price due to its weight,” he said.

