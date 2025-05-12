Ondo: Court grants self-acclaimed monarch, two others bail

An Akure Chief Magistrate Court in Ondo state, has granted a self-acclaimed traditional ruler, Adekolajo Aladeseyi and two chiefs; Fasore Lawrence and Adegbenro Akanle, bail.

Recall that the trio were arraigned before the court by the Police for allegedly installing Aladeseyi as the monarch of the vacant stool of the Olujare of Ijare in Ifedore council area of the state.

In the charges, Police Prosecutor, Babatunde Ajiboye, accused the suspects of conduct likely to cause breach of peace and deliberately flouting the chief law of the state.

They were ordered to be remanded in custody on the order of a Chief Magistrate Court for instigating a crisis in Ijare, Ifedore local government area of the state.

The charges preferred against them by the Police Prosecutor, read “That you Adekolajo Aladeseyi, Fasore Lawrence and Adegbenro Akanle and others at large on the 15th day of April, 2025 at about 1:00 am at Ijare town within the Jurisdiction of the Honourable Court did conspire together to commit misdemeanor to wit conduct likely to cause breach of public peace and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 517 (A) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State, Nigeria, 2006.”

“That you, Adekolajo Aladeseyi, Fasore Lawrence, Adegbenro Akanle, and others at large on the same date, time, and place at about the aforementioned Magisterial District did conduct yourselves in a manner likely to cause breach of Public peace by illegally and purporting to install one Adekolajo Aladese as the Olujare of Ijare without the approval of the Ondo State Executive Council of Chiefs and thereby committed an offense contrary to punishable under Section 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you, Adekolajo Aladeseyi, Fasore Lawrence, Ajidahun, Adegbenro Akanle, and others at large on the same date, time and place at the aforementioned Magisterial district did install or purport to install Adekolajo Aladeseyi as the Olujare of Ijare without the approval by the Ondo State Executive Council of Chiefs and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 15(1) (2) (a) (b) of the Ondo State Chiefs Law Cap. 27 Vol.1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.”

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge preferred against them before the Magistrate Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Jaiyeola Solomon Ogungade.

Lead counsel to the suspects, Mr Adelanke Akinrata, asked the court to grant bail to them in liberal terms.

He said the application is premised on section 36 sub 5 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

In its ruling, the Magistrate granted bail to the accused in the sum of N1million and sureties in like sum adding that the sureties must produce tax clearance for three years and must be people of good character.

Magistrate Ogungade, said the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means.

However, the temporary relief granted to the suspects was short-lived as the Deputy Director of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mrs E.T Kolade-Obanijesu, said the office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice has taken over the prosecution of the case.

The trial Magistrate, however, granted the takeover of the case and adjourned the hearing to June 13.

Meanwhile, residents of the ljare community protested at the State High Court, over the continued detention of the monarch, Aladeseyi Adekolajo and others.

The protesters who include youths and women from the community expressed their displeasure and grievances over the continued stay of the said traditional ruler in custody.

Armed with placards of various inscriptions, the protesters expressed their support for Aladeseyi, saying he was duly selected and installed as the monarch of the agrarian community.

The displayed placards read, ”We have spoken with one voice on the choice of our king, leadership is not by force, Adekolajo is our new king, Don’t cause crisis in Ijare, No king through the backdoor” among others.

The protesters maintained that Adekolajo was innocent of the allegation levelled against him and so he should immediately be released unconditionally being selected and approved by the people of the town and the kingmakers.

Their spokesperson, Ade Adedeji, said the entire people of Ijare collectively support the choice of Adekolajo as the next Olujare of Ijare, saying there should be no controversy over his installation.

According to Adedeji, the people of the community would never accept the choice of any other monarch for Ijare.

They called on the state government to recognize and allowed the new king to discharge his duties on the throne.

“We are pleading with the State Government and the Judiciary to release our monarch to us.

“As we speak, we are not happy following the detention of our traditional ruler because he is our choice.

“The Ondo State Government should please approve the selection and installation of this man as the new Olujare of Ijare, the entire Ijare people are pleading with the state government,” he said.

Also speaking, the Asamo of ljare land, Omolara Adebambo said, “We want the state government to release our king for us.

“We want to assure the state government that the existing peace being enjoyed in the community will continue to reign. There won’t be any chaos again in Ijare.”

