Ondo community protests alleged plot by Governor’s Wife to impose LG chairman

Indigenes of Odigbo community in Odigbo Local Government Areas of Ondo State have kicked against alleged plan to impose a non-indigene as the caretaker chairman of the newly-created Odigbo Local Council Development Area.

They took their protest to the palace of the traditional ruler of the community and Orunja of Odigbo, Oba Rufus Akinrinmade.

During the protest on Sunday, they described the alleged plot as an affront on the community.

The protesters alleged that the wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, had concluded plans to impose a non-indigene as the caretaker chairman of the newly-created Odigbo LCDA.

They claimed that they got information that the wife of the Governor had nominated Eucharia Nwabara as the caretaker chairman of the new LCDA.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nwabara is the incumbent Councillor representing Ore Ward in Odigbo Local Government before the creation of 33 LCDAs by the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Addressing the protesters, a former member of the House of Representatives, Mayowa Akinfolarin, appealed for calm, urging them to be peaceful.

Akinfolarin, an indigene of the community, said: “We are doing many things to ensure peace.

“We are appealing to the first lady of Ondo State that we love her and our neighbours.

“We are saying no to anything that can cause trouble in the community.

“We are peace loving people and law abiding.”

A community leader, Femi Olafumiloye, said the action of the wife of the governor could disturb peace in the community.

Olafumiloye said: “How can we start a new LCDA with a non-indigene as the caretaker chairman?

“It is a passionate plea.

“She can rescind this decision.

“We cannot take it.

“Let our people be the chairman.”

Oba Akinrinmade, while addressing the protesters, charged them to allow peace to reign and equally appealed to the First Lady not to jeopardise the peace in the community.

The traditional ruler said that Nwabara visited him two weeks ago and promised to support an indigene as the caretaker chairman of the LCDA.

Oba Akinrinmade said Nwabara told him she declined the offer when she was nominated and called on his subjects to “take her for her words”.

When contacted, Nwabara said she had lived in Odigbo for over 38 years and had contributed to the development of the community.

She said: “I am a politician.

“Everything in life is an opportunity.

“I did not know about any protest.

“I have lived in Odigbo for over 38 years.

“I have helped in community development.

“I am also hearing this as a rumour.”

Oluwatobilola Fademi, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Wife of the Governor, told the News Agency of Nigeria on phone that her boss was not in the country.

Fademi said Anyanwu-Akeredolu was busy with the ongoing BEMORE Summer Boot Camp in Akure, the state capital, and could not have been involved in the alleged plot.

BEMORE Summer Boot Camp is a yearly pet project of the wife of the governor, which had started on Monday in Akure, with Anyanwu-Akeredolu monitoring it via zoom.

Fademi said Anyanwu-Akeredolu was not involved in such politics, more so she is not in the country.

She said: “We have been in the camp for one week plus.

“I’m not aware of any plan to impose a non-indigene as the caretaker chairman of the new LCDA.

“Her Excellency is not in Nigeria and I know she has been busy monitoring the BEMORE Summer Boot Camp.”