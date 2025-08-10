Ondo communities reject proposed Ose State

Stakeholders from Owo and Ose Local Government Areas of Ondo State have rejected the recent proposal for the creation of “Ose State”.

They said that the rejection was mainly based on lack of consultations with the indigenous people of the two local governments, especially with its proposed capital in Ikare-Akoko.

This is contained in the communique read at their meeting held in Owo on Sunday under the chairmanship of the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye.

Chief Gbenga Ale, a former Chief of Staff to the late Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, read the communique to the newsmen.

The meeting lamented that the recent proposal for the creation of “Ose State” was without due consultations with the indigenous peoples of Owo and Ose.

They added that historically, Owo was the administrative headquarters of the defunct Owo Division- an expansive jurisdiction encompassing all of present-day Akoko and parts of what is now Kogi State.

“That the said proposal, conceived and driven largely by our Akoko brothers is a repudiation of democratic ethos and a calculated attempt to erode the historical pre-eminence and strategic centrality of Owo and Ose within the sub region.

“Regardless of the suitability of Owo as the capital of the proposed Ose State, reflection and deeper insight may suggest that Owo/Ose LGAs fortune will be better served in present Ondo State,” the stakeholders stated.

They argued that the “arbitrary and exclusionary proposal” for the creation of “Ose State” with its capital at Ikare-Akoko was rejected in its entirety.

“It is procedurally defective, morally indefensible, politically provocative and economically untenable.

“That any future attempt to redraw the administrative map of the region whether in the form of state creation or boundary adjustment must be predicated on inclusive consultations and constitutional procedure.

“Therefore, this communiqué stands as a solemn declaration of the united stand of the Owo and Ose people against any attempt to diminish their historical prominence, political relevance, economic viability and security interests, ” they said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting was attended by notable indigenes and traditional rulers from the two local government areas.

Those in attendance included the Olumoru of Imoru, Oba Rotimi Obamuwagun, a former Senator representing Ondo North, Bode Olajumoke, and former member of House of Representatives, Bode Ayorinde.

Others were; the Managing Director of Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority, Femi Adekanmbi and a former member, House of Representatives, Eni Omosule.

