Ondo Commissioner alleges forgery of Akeredolu’s signature on official document

The Ondo State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Razaq Obe, has alleged that the signature of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on an official document of his ministry was forged.

He raised the allegation in a letter dated December 7 addressed to the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The letter, titled: “Forgery of Mr Governor’s signature on official document,” was made available to journalists on Friday in Akure.

Obe said he observed irregularities in the signature when files from his ministry were returned through the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu.

He noted that after his discovery, a forensic expert had confirmed that the Governor’s signature was forged.

He wrote: “I write to call your attention to a critical matter that has been confirmed; the signature of Mr Governor on a certain document has been forged.

“The irregularities in the signature were first observed when a file from my ministry was returned through the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“This is the only file that has been returned so far out of the five files that were sent to Mr Governor for approval about two months ago.

“Under close inspection, I noticed significant differences between the suspicious signature and handwriting and Mr Governor’s known signature and handwriting in the file.

“Concerned about the gravity of the situation, I decided to seek a forensic review before disclosing my discovery.

“I sent the suspicious signature, handwriting samples, and copies of the old regular signatures to forensic experts, who have now confirmed that the suspicious signature and handwriting were indeed forged.

“Despite the inherent risks involved, I have chosen to fulfill the obligations of my office by reporting this alarming development to you as the highest-ranking member of the State Executive Council after Mr Governor.

“I firmly believe that this is the course of action our esteemed leader, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, would take in such a situation.

“Considering the possibility that such forgery may be widespread, this heads-up is of utmost importance to the government and people of Ondo State.

“I have attached a copy of the forensic report and relevant pages from the file for your reference.

“I urge you to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves and take appropriate actions to address the situation.

“It is crucial that we restore the integrity of our processes and ensure that such a disturbing development is swiftly punctuated.”

Akeredolu has been absent from the state since June due to medical reasons.

The governor has been in his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State after returning from a three-month medical leave from Germany on September 7.