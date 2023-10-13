Ondo CJ to Assembly: Why I can’t set up impeachment panel on Deputy Governor

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olusegun Odusola, has revealed reasons he cannot set up a seven-member panel to probe allegations of gross misconduct against the state’s Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as requested by the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The Chief Judge said this in a letter he wrote to the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Oladiji Olamide.

This followed the demand of the Assembly for Odusola to set up the panel in accordance with Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

However, in the letter to Olamide, titled: “Re: Letter Of Request To Set Up An Investigation Panel Pursuant To Section 188 [5] Of The 1999 Constitution (As Amended),” Justice Odusola cited Section 287(3) of the Constitution as reason for not doing so yet.

He wrote: “Your letter reference No. ODHA/98/253/406 of October 3, 2023, in respect of the above matter refers. I wish to inform you that on September 28, 2023, I was served with an order of interim injunction granted by the Federal High Court, Abuja, Coram: Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite in Suit No. FHC/AB/CS/1294/2023 dated September 26, 2023, in respect of this subject matter.

“Order 4 therein restrains the Chief Judge of Ondo State from ‘constituting any seven-man panel at the instance of the 4th Defendant Respondent in respect of the complaint of the plaintiff,’ among others. Please find attached hereto a copy of the order.

“I am not unmindful of S. 188(10) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, which provides as follows: ‘No proceedings or determination of the Panel or of the House of Assembly or any matter relating to such proceedings or determination shall be entertained or questioned in any court.’

“Notwithstanding the above provision, a Court order is binding until set aside either by a Court of coordinate jurisdiction or by an appellate court.”