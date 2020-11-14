Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has taken drastic measures to curb the rising rate of insecurity in the state, Donald Ojogo, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, said on Friday in Akure.

Ojogo, in a statement made available to newsmen, said the measures included banning of unauthorised use of vehicles with tinted glass and restriction of activities of commercial motorcyclists to between 6am and 6pm.

The commissioner, who expressed concern on the worrisome spike in crime rate in the state, warned that any commercial motorcyclists, otherwise known as okada riders, found flouting the directive shall have his motorcycle impounded.

According to him, every tinted glass vehicle plying the roads without a duly certified permit issued by the relevant security agency shall be impounded.

Ojogo said: “Specifically, the last one week witnessed an unimaginable upsurge in robbery, kidnapping and, in some cases, murder. This is no doubt, condemnable.

“In particular, security reports at the disposal of government are considered signs deserving of serious attention.

“Government, therefore, urges all security agencies to come out and confront this abhorrent development.

“Every necessary support in terms of both human and logistics aids shall be provided to ensure the safety of residents within the state.

“As a government, one major responsibility is the provision of security as well as protection of lives and property.

“In this regard, measures aimed at achieving such goals are the least government can enunciate.”

Ojogo also said it was pertinent to reiterate that security enhancement and war against insecurity were everyone’s responsibility.

“While government and the security agencies play their parts, it is expected that the citizens also support by way of collaborating with the relevant agencies of government,” he said.

The commissioner urged residents to provide useful information about crime, criminal elements and activities in their immediate environment. (NAN.