Ondo Attorney General invokes coroner’s law over death of UNIMED Registrar

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, has invoked the Ondo State Coroner’s Law, urging the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Ayedun Odusola, to assign a coroner to inquire into the death of Ezekiel Imole Adeniran, the late Registrar of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo.

In a letter addressed to the CJ, Ajulo stated that reports indicated Adeniran died under questionable circumstances on or about July 17, 2025.

He stressed that, in the public interest, a formal coroner’s inquest is necessary to ascertain the cause and manner of death, and to determine if any individual may bear criminal responsibility.

Dr. Ajulo stated that the inquest would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Coroners Law of Ondo State, and requested that a magistrate within the appropriate jurisdiction be assigned to serve as coroner.

“Following briefing and information at my disposal, I believe that in the public interest, a formal inquiry in the form of a coroner’s inquest is warranted,” he wrote.

Acting on the request, the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olusegun Ayedun Odusola, has appointed Dr. Dickson Ogunfuyi, a Chief Magistrate and Head of the Ondo State Multi-Door Court, to serve as the coroner.

The request comes amid growing controversy over claims that Adeniran took his own life by purchasing and drinking poison following a white paper that indicted him and recommended his dismissal.

However, his family insists he was forced to drink the poison by unknown assailants.

The Attorney General stressed that the inquest would be conducted with full transparency and adherence to due process.

