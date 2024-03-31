Ondo Attorney General appoints 273 lawyers as advisers

The Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN,has appointed 273 lawyers as advisers, while also announcing his eight-point agenda in office.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria disclosed this in a memo.

Ajulo said “Upon assuming the position of Honourable Attorney General of Ondo State, a total of 273 lawyers, comprising both seasoned professionals and junior colleagues, eagerly presented a multitude of ideas to lend their support to me in serving the government and people of Ondo State. I have graciously appointed all the 273 lawyers, dividing them into two categories: Honorary Advisers and Technical Advisers to the Honorable Attorney General & Commissioner of Justice of Ondo State.

Furthermore, the terms of engagement I propose are remarkably innovative,” the Commissioner added.

The appointment of these individuals, who will be officially named in due course, is a significant commitment aimed at enhancing the provision of excellent, independent, and ethical legal services to Ondo State and protect the rights of its people.

The appointees are lawyers who have distinguished themselves in law practice, bench(retired), government, academia, social work, among others.

They will provide invaluable guidance to reinforce the vision of the Office of the Attorney-General of Ondo State to be the best public law office in Nigeria.