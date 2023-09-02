Trending
Ondo Assembly set to collaborate with former lawmakers for result oriented duties 

The Ondo State House of Assembly has collaborated with former  lawmakers in the state for better legislative duties that would accelerate  rapid development of every sector.

Olamide Oladiji, the Speaker of the  Assembly, on Friday  in Akure stated  this while hosting  members of the recently  dissolved 9th Assembly and the current serving  members of the 10th  Assembly.

 The speaker explained that  the house  organised  the event to fastrack socio-economic development of the state as well as promote fraternal relationship between the  former legislators  and serving members.

“I was not only a member of the 9th Assembly, who served as  the Deputy Majority Leader but also a  major stakeholder in the activities of the Assembly,” he said.

“I have the  strong belief that there is much that unites us as a body of  former and serving law makers who were committed towards the development of the state,” he added.

He  expressed gratitude over the songs of praise and rhythmic steps of dance that welcomed them to the event.

He explained that the unique occasion was not only meant for merry-making, but to create a relaxed atmosphere through which as members of the same family, they could  interact  in a way to ventilate ideas that were positive to the development of the state.

He said being a speaker bestowed upon him an enormous task of leadership, adding that the handful of success thus far attained since his assumption of office was made possible by God and unwavering support of the lawmakers.

“Distinguished colleagues, the tasks ahead require that we all put our hands on the plough, trusting in God and man to see us through.

“There is always strength in unity. There is much we can achieve together as a body of lawmakers.  I will continue to leverage on our  collective strength and wisdom in our current drive to deliver the much needed democracy dividends to our people.

“My doors are open to advice and suggestions that would enhance our performance in office and by extension, register our names in the sand of times.

“To this extent, I want to state that this meeting will hold at intervals,” he said.

He  promised that the get-together party would be  sustained to serve as an avenue to criss-cross opinions to move the  state forward, urging that the opportunity should not be abused.

