Ondo assembly PDP lawmakers defect to APC

Two Peoples Democratic Party lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly on Thursday defected to the All Progressives Congress.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that with the defection, APC now has total control of the 26 seats of the assembly, without opposition,

The lawmakers are Raymond Daudu who represents Akoko South-West Constituency I and Olajide Oguntodu – Akure South constituency I.

The defection letters were read by the Speaker, Chief Olamide Oladiji.

Speaking to newsmen, Daudu said his defection was premised on the irreconcilable crises and divisions in the PDP at the national and state levels.

He added that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu must be supported for the desired transformation of the country.

According to him, the President’s agenda is currently bringing the country to the fore of recognition in the comity of nations.

Similarly, Oguntodu said the persistent crises in then PDP would not help his political journey, hence the need to join the more viable political party.

He said it is obvious that the Tinubu-led administration is focused on revamping the country’s economy for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Earlier at plenary, the speaker, who welcomed the lawmakers to APC, said the performance of the President Tinubu led administration had collapsed the stronghold and structure of PDP in the state.

Oladiji thanked Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his support to the state, promising that the two lawmakers would enjoy their new party.

According to him, with or without opposition, democracy will definitely thrive.

Meanwhile, the assembly has called on concerned authorities to address the deplorable state of Ogbagi/ Irun Akoko Road in the Akoko North-West Local Government Area of the state.

The Majority Leader of the house, Olatunji Oshati, said though the road belonged to the Federal Government, there is the need for all stakeholders to take steps in addressing complaints of its users.

Oshati suggested that the state government should collaborate with the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA ) in fixing the road.

He added that the bad road had negatively affected many lives and destroyed property.

According to him, the Afo/Ido-Ani Road, which is the state road, should be attended to by the state government for the ease of users.

Also speaking, Felix Afe (APC -Akoko North West Constituency II) appealed to both the federal and state governments to rehabilitate roads.

Afe added that the road had become a death trap, citing series of accidents that had claimed lives and property of users.

He said that constant movement of heavy and articulated vehicles had caused a lot of damage on the road, appealing to the state government to direct the state ministry of works to fix it.

Also speaking, Oluwatoyin Japhet (APC – Akoko North-East) said if the stakeholders had been proactive, many lost lives on the road would have been saved.

Japhet noted that the design of the road was not tailored for articulated vehicles and heavy duty trucks.

He urged the Federal Government to hasten rehabilitation of the Kabba/ Ipele Road to relieve the Ogbagi/Irun Road of articulated vehicles.

The speaker said the road needed urgent attention because many lives and property were already lost on it and appealed to the state governor to draw Federal Government’s attention to it.

He also asked the house Committee on Works to liaise with FERMA in fixing the road.

The speaker adjourned the sitting to Friday.