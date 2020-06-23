The Ondo State House of Assembly has denied collecting money to impeach the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Babatope Okeowo, the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Ajayi, had earlier on Tuesday alleged that 26 lawmakers of the state House of Assembly collected N10 million each to “illegally” impeach the deputy governor.

NAN also reports that Ajayi had officially decamped from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party on Monday.

Bamidele Oleyelogun, the Speaker of the assembly, told NAN on telephone on Tuesday that the allegation was baseless, adding that no lawmaker had been induced.

Oleyelogun said: “The statement is madness.

“There is nothing like that.

“Nobody has collected any Kobo to impeach anyone.”

NAN.