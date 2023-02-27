Ondo Appeal Court judge dies at 67

A judge of the Court of Appeal, sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Justice Lokulo-Sodipe, is dead.

He died at the age of 67.

The judge was said to have slumped in his office while dressing up to attend a court session.

It was gathered that all attempts to revive him proved abortive as he reportedly gave up the ghost on the way to the hospital.

The immediate past Chairman of the Akure chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association, Rotimi Olorunfemi confirmed the incident.

He simply said, “Just confirmed it ( the judge’s death ) is true. He collapsed in the office at the Court of Appeal, Akure this ( Monday) morning. He was rushed to the hospital but confirmed dead on arrival”

The incumbent chairman of the Akure branch of the NBA, Banji Ayenakin, in a statement, said the death of the judge came as a shock.

The statement read, “The news of the demise of Hon Justice Lokulo-Sodipe came to me as a rude shock. My lord was a quintessential judge, very intelligent and forthright.

“I commiserate with his family and the President of the Court of Appeal, Nigeria. The entire members of NBA Akure will surely miss his promptness, forthrightness and commitment to the development of justice in Nigeria.”