Ondo APC Primary: Ayedatiwa’s victory, testament to positive impact within 100 days – Adelami

Deputy governor of Ondo State, Dr Olayide Adelami, said the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state serves as a testament to the positive impact he has made in the lives of the people within 100 days in office.

Adelami, in a press statement signed by his spokesperson, John Paul Akinduro, said, “Every step of the governor has been divinely ordained, and last Saturday’s victory says a lot about what God is planning to do in Ondo State through him.”

The Deputy Governor hailed Aiyedatiwa for “displaying an uncommon Omoluabi ethos and leadership qualities before, during, and after the election.”

He however urged other aspirants to support the governor for accelerated development in the state noting that, “The governor has made it known at different fora and even in his acceptance speech on Sunday that he would bring everyone together for the good of the state.”

While congratulating the governor on his historic victory and commending members of APC for making the right choice for the state, Adelami assured the people of the governor’s unwavering commitment to pro-people programmes, projects, and policies all through his tenure in office.