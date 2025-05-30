Ondo Anti-Land Grabbing Law: A new Sheriff in town, by Allen Sowore

Land is arguably the most critical natural resource, influencing virtually every aspect of human life—food, clothing, and shelter. It serves as the foundation for agricultural productivity and provides raw materials for industry. Indeed, no nation—urban or rural—can function or thrive without land.

A central theme of land reforms across the world is the modification or replacement of outdated institutional frameworks governing land ownership, usage, and title. This is done to ensure more effective, equitable, and efficient utilization of land. In this spirit, on Monday, December 30, 2024, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa signed into law a bill that marks a significant milestone in the administration of land matters in Ondo State.

Subsequently, on May 28, 2025, the Governor inaugurated a task force comprised of distinguished individuals, including the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kayode Ajulo (SAN), as Chairman; Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi; Commander of Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye; Dr. Tunji Abayomi; and Ebun Adegboruwa (SAN), among others, to drive the implementation of this landmark reform.

Aiyedatiwa, Ajulo, Ondo State House of Assembly – particularly Hon. MoyinOlorun Ogunwumiju, representing Ondo West Constituency I – and other stakeholders deserve commendation for initiating this proactive legal regime, officially known as: “Anti-Land Grabbing Law.” Their efforts aim to eliminate the barriers and challenges surrounding land ownership and transactions in the state.

Undoubtedly, the enforcement of this law signals the arrival of a new sheriff in town. The law prescribes stiff penalties and clear-cut sanctions against land-grabbers, illegal occupants, and dubious heirs who aim to defraud unsuspecting property buyers.

Importantly, the law also addresses the notorious behaviour of Omo-Onile—heirs of landowners who impose illegal and multiple levies on land buyers. This new legal framework curbs their excesses and restores sanity to property transactions.

Notably, the law aligns with Section 36(12) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which provides that: “Subject as otherwise provided by this Constitution, a person shall not be convicted of a criminal offence unless that offence is defined and the penalty thereof is prescribed in a written law…”

This means that the new law precisely defines offences and prescribes penalties, thereby enabling easier arrests, prosecutions, and enforcement of sanctions that serve as deterrents.

One of the most significant provisions is Section 9(2), which states:

“A person shall not sell or cause to be sold:

(a) Family land, property, or any part thereof without the consent or authority of the family head, secretary, and other accredited principal members of the family.

(b) Government land, property, or any part thereof without the consent or authority of the state.

(c) Family land or any part previously sold with proper consent—even if the original signatories are deceased—cannot be resold.

Additionally, Section 9(3) provides that: “A person or group of persons shall not sell or offer for sale any land that has previously been sold, except with a court judgment repudiating the earlier sale.”

Violators of these provisions, as outlined in Section 9(4), face up to 21 years imprisonment upon conviction.

The law further stipulates:

10 years’ imprisonment for land grabbing and forceful entry,

Five years or ₦5 million fine for illegal occupation, and

Seven years’ imprisonment for violations of real estate transaction regulations.

Moreover, the law restricts the preparation of legal documents—such as deeds of assignment or land sale agreements—to qualified and accredited legal practitioners, thereby eliminating quacks and unqualified individuals from this critical process.

This legal development is yet another demonstration of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to his “Our EASE” agenda, which focuses on Enhancing Access, Security, and Ease of Doing Business.

Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration remains dedicated to the protection of lives, property, peace, and investment opportunities in Ondo State.

. Sowore is the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on Strategic Communications.

