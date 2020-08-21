The Chairman, Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, Prof. Yomi Dinakin, says the local council election in the state will hold on August 22.

Dinakin gave the assurance while briefing newsmen at the ODIEC office in Akure on Thursday.

He said 10 political parties indicated to participate in the election, which would hold in 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

According to him, all necessary materials for the election, both sensitive and non-sensitive, have been provided by the commission.

He said non-sensitive materials had been distributed to all the local government areas about a month ago, while the sensitive materials would be distributed by August 21.

The chairman said the voters’ register for the state had been obtained from the Independent National Electoral Commission, which would be used for the election.

He said that ODIEC had recruited enough ad-hoc officers for the election.

Dinakin said: “We have recruited and trained ad-hoc staff that we require for the election.

“Security agencies assured us to protect officers and the electorate during the election.

“Non-sensitive materials such as ballot boxes and furniture had been distributed to all the 18 local governments.

“Ballot papers and forms will be distributed about 38 hours to the election.

“We’ve made provision for Nigeria Centre for Disease Control recommendations, including face masks for our staff.

“We will enforce two-metre social distancing.”